An earthquake reported from Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) on Tuesday has shaken up several parts of north-India and few towns in Pakistan, including Islamabad, Lahore and Khyber Pakhtun region.

According to the reports, the tremors were felt at around 4.35 pm in various states including Delhi, Kashmir, Chandigarh and also from several areas of Pakistan, including Islamabad and Khyber Pakhtun region.

The earthquake measured 6.1 on the Richter scale and its epicentre was located somewhere near Jhelum in PoK.

However, no casualties or serious damages have been reported at the time of filing the report.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)