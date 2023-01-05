An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.9 jolted the northern parts of India on Thursday. Tremors were felt in Delhi and surrounding areas like Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurgaon etc.

The quake occurred at 7:30 PM. local time, striking 10km from Arandu, Pakistan, affecting Tajikistan and Afghanistan.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:5.9, Occurred on 05-01-2023, 19:55:51 IST, Lat: 36.39 & Long: 70.66, Depth: 200 Km ,Location: 79km S of Fayzabad, Afghanistan," National Center for Seismology confirmed on Twitter.

There are no reports of significant damages or calls for assistance so far.

This is a developing story...