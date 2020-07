An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 jolted Southern California's San Fernando Valley at around 4:30 am on Thursday, July 30.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the quake felt like a jolt, a pause, and then a bit more rocking.

It was centered near Pacoima, which is about 23 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

Initially, the USGS reported a magnitude 4.5 tremor, but has since downgraded it.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)