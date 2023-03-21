A massive earthquake of 6.6 magnitude hit Afghanistan on Tuesday evening, and tremors were felt in India. Strong tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR and neighbouring cities late on Tuesday evening. The epicentre of the earthquake is believed to be 90 km from Kalafgan in Afghanistan.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.6 on the Richter Scale hit 133km SSE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan today at 10:17 pm IST," said National Centre for Seismology. The US Geological Survey said the earthquake rocked Afghanistan its epicentre was 40 kilometres south-southeast of the Afghan town of Jurm. The tremors erupted at 156km depth, the report said.

Delhi Fire Services said they received a call about the tilting of a building in the Shakarpur area in East Delhi. Multiple visuals have been shared on Twitter of people rushing out of their homes due to the aftershock.