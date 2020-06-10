New Zealand Declares Itself Coronavirus-free Close
An earthquake measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale struck Indonesia's Maluku province on Tuesday, the meteorology and geophysics agency said.

INDONESIA-DISASTER-TSUNAMI-VOLCANO
Residents disembark from a ferry at the port after being evacuated from Sebesi Island, in Bakauheni in Lampung province on December 26, 2018, after the December 22 tsunami - caused by activity at a volcano known as the 'child' of Krakatoa - hit the west coast of Indonesia's Java island. - Indonesian search and rescue teams on December 26 plucked stranded residents from remote islands and pushed into isolated communities desperate for aid in the aftermath of a volcano-triggered tsunami that killed over 400. (Photo by MOHD RASFAN / AFP)MOHD RASFAN/AFP/Getty Images

The quake struck at 11.56 a.m. with the epicentre at 126 km southwest Buru district and the shallow at 10 km under sea bed, agency official Alfart Abubakar told Xinhua news agency.

The quake did not trigger a tsunami, the official said.

Over 100 houses were damaged when a 6.8-magnitude quake struck off nearby North Maluku province on June 4, national disaster management agency said.

Indonesia has been frequently stricken by earthquakes as it lies on a vulnerable quake-hit zone called "the Pacific Ring of Fire".

