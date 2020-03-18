Disney's Frozen 2 star Rachel Matthews has become the recent celebrity to test positive for coronavirus. The young actress has taken to her Instagram account to share the heartbreaking news along with the timeline of early symptoms.

Rachel Matthews, who played the role of Honeymaren in Disney's Frozen 2, revealed to her fans on Instagram that she is diagnosed with Coronavirus.

In her long Instagram stories, the 26-year-old Matthews listed out the early symptoms to spread the awareness.

Unsure of what the next step is

"Hey guys, I tested positive for Covid-19 and have been in quarantine the last week. Unsure of what the next step is (been getting mixed info so will keep you posted) but obviously will remain in quarantine until told to do otherwise. I'm feeling better but I will be posting some info that I hope will be helpful to some," she wrote in her long post.

Just like other Hollywood stars, Rachel Matthews wanted to let everyone aware of the epidemic. To inform her followers, she provided a list of symptoms over seven days.

Rachel stated that the first day she exhibited symptoms like "sore throat, fatigue, and headache," that was progressed to a "mild fever" of 100.3F on day two. Her fever Wass later several as she faced body aches, shortness of breath, and had a deep dry cough. On day three, Rachel Matthews said she had no fever but the condition of her lungs was "much worse." Rachels' lungs continued to remain heavy and she was short of breath on day four.

"Important! Being getting a lot of questions in regards to tests. The reality is...they are INSANELY hard to come by. Our country is very behind and we don't have much of a system in place. I only got tested because I had been around a confirmed case and had been showing symptoms.

BUT receiving a test that shows you're positive really doesn't change much. It's not like you receive a specific medication once positive so please, if you have any symptoms at all but can't find a test please just treat yourself as if you are positive (you most likely are)."