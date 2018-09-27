Samsung's eagerly awaited photo-centric phone Galaxy A7 is finally up for grabs in select stores in India on 27 September.

The new Galaxy A7 will be available exclusively on Flipkart, Samsung e-shop and the company's world's biggest mobile experience store Samsung Opera House at Bengaluru for today and tomorrow (28 September). It comes in two configurations—4GB RAM+64GB storage and 6GB RAM+128GB storage—for Rs 23,990 and Rs 28,990, respectively. It will be available in three colours– blue, black and gold.

As part of the promotional launch offers, the company is offering cash back worth Rs 2,000 for consumers who make payments through HDFC bank credit and debit cards.

Later in the month, the company plans to roll out the Galaxy A7 in more than 180,000 retail shops across the country.

For those unaware, Samsung's new phone boasts 24MP primary snapper with F1.7 aperture, a dedicated 5MP depth sensor and a wide-angle 8MP shooter with 120-degree Field Of View (FOV) on the back.

It also supports Live Focus feature, which lets the user control the depth of field and also adjust the Bokeh effect to create a stunning portrait image.

The company claims that the Galaxy A7's 24MP lens lets more light in by combining four pixels into one pixel to get crisp pictures even in low-light conditions.

Samsung Mobile Press

It also boasts Samsung's intelligent Scene Optimizer, which enables the camera to categorise subject and adjusts the colour, contrast and brightness to instantly optimize camera settings and get the best photo possible.

On the front, it houses an equally impressive 24MP snapper and an adjustable LED flash. Consumers can try bokeh effect selfies with Selfie Focus, and mimic professional studio lighting with Pro Lighting Mode. Add a personal touch and express yourself with AR emoji, and flattering filters, Samsung claims.

Samsung Mobile Press

Samsung Galaxy A7 flaunts premium shell on the back made with a good blend of glass and metal. On the front, it sports a 6.0-inch full HD+ super AMOLED screen with 18:9 aspect ratio, which guarantees cinematic viewing experience.

Under-the-hood, it comes with 2.2GHz Exynos 7885 octa-core processor backed by Android Oreo OS, 4GB/6GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage (expandable up to 512GB) and a 3,300mAh battery, which is sufficient to keep the phone running for a full day under mixed usage.

Key specifications of Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018):

Model Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) Display 6.0-inch full HD+ (1080x2220p) super AMOLED screen OS Android 8.0 Oreo Processor 2.2GHz Samsung Exynos 7885 octa-core RAM & Storage (configuration varies with region of sale) 4GB+64GB+microSD card (up to 512GB) 6GB+128GB+microSD card (up to 512GB) Note: It supports Install Apps on Memory Card feature Camera Main: 24MP AF (F1.7 aperture) + ultra-wide 8MP (F2.4 aperture) with 120-degree field-of-view + 5MP (F2.2 aperture) depth sensor Front: 24MP (F2.0 aperture) with fixed focus Battery 3,300mAh Network 4G-LTE (Cat. 6, 2CA) Add-ons Dual-SIM slots, fingerprint sensor,Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4/5GHz), VHT80, Bluetooth v 5.0 (LE up to 2Mbps), ANT+, USB Type-B, NFC(depends on region of sale), Location (GPS, GLONASS, BeiDo-varies with markets) , Samsung Pay, Samsung Health, Dolby Atmos®2 immersive sound technology, Dimensions 159.8 x 76.8 x 7.5 mm Weight 168g Colour blue, black, gold and pink Price 4GB+64GB+microSD card (up to 512GB): Rs 23,990 6GB+128GB+microSD card (up to 512GB): Rs 28,990

