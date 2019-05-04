The Electronic Entertainment Expo is the premier annual gaming event where major releases in the gaming industry are revealed and can be experienced first-hand by the public. This year's event has an exciting line-up with next-gen consoles and big titles being revealed. Here are some of the most anticipated games at this year's show.

Cyberpunk 2077

Developer: CD Projekt RED; Release: TBD; Platforms: PlayStation, Xbox, PC

CD Projekt RED's The Witcher 3 took the world by storm when it was released in 2013, bagging multiple 'Game of the Year' awards from multiple agencies. It is no wonder that the next open-world game from the studio has a hype rivalling a Rockstar Games title. Fans have been excited to see more of the game ever since it was announced in May 2012. A 48-minute gameplay demo was released on YouTube last year, showcasing the world and a few gameplay mechanics. According to a leak, the game may release in November this year. Apart from this, we are to hear more of the highly-anticipated game.

Borderlands 3

Developer: Gearbox; Release: 13 September; Platforms: PlayStation, Xbox, PC

The brilliant shoot-and-loot series is getting another instalment with Borderlands 3, featuring a "billion guns", a robust, varied cast and gritty, cartoonish aesthetics. The game will feature four playable classes – Gunner, Siren, Operative and Beastmaster – each with different abilities to suit different play styles. The game will feature a spaceship, which will double up as a base as well as a mode to travel to different planets. With all the over-the-top action to come, fans of the series are already itching to get their hands on the game.

Ghost of Tsushima

Developer: Sucker Punch Productions; Release: TBD; Platforms: PlayStation

Ghost of Tsushima will be a third-person perspective, open-world game where players will take up the mantle of the last samurai on Tsushima Island during the Mongol invasion of Japan. Brought to us by Sucker Punch Productions, the studio that created the popular Infamous series, this game will be set in 1274. A gameplay demo showcased stunning visuals, with battles taking place among blooming sakura. Players will be free to explore the game as they wish, without any guidance from the game itself. This poses a level of difficulty that many will find succinctly challenging.

Gears 5

Developer: Electronic Arts; Release: TBD 2019; Platforms: Xbox

Gears 5 has been making rounds of the internet for quite some time, so we can expect it to be showcased at Microsoft's booth in E3. The game has a refreshing take on the series, with much more colour into what Microsoft has called the largest environment yet. Gears 5 will feature a female lead character shooting her way through hordes of aliens to find the origins of the Locust. The gameplay will be familiar, with classic gun-and-cover combat. We can expect more heavy-duty guns and a larger variety in weaponry overall.

Wolfenstein: Youngblood

Developer: Bethesda; Release: 26 July; Platforms: PlayStation, Xbox, PC, Switch

Bethesda makes its return to the genre-defining series with even more Nazi-shooting action in the upcoming Wolfenstein game. The game will see Blazkowikz's twin daughters take up the quest to find their father 19 years after he left in The New Colossus. The game will be set in Paris and feature co-op gameplay, giving an exciting twist to the series. Youngblood is being called the most open-ended Wolfenstein game yet, with various customisation options and gadgets with an even larger arsenal of weapons to go.

E3 is a time of epic releases and often cringey and hilarious conferences. Stay tuned for more.