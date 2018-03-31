E-way bill or electronic way bill will be made compulsory across India from April 1. Starting Sunday, when moving goods worth more than Rs 50,000 between two states or even within a state, the transporter needs to carry an e-way bill under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime. The e-way bill system is considered as an effective tool for tracking the movement of goods and check tax evasion.

"The move onto the e-way bill is set to boost the organized segment of the long-distance logistics industry, and in turn, contribute towards the rapid growth of the Indian economy as a whole," Anjani Mandal, CEO and co-founder of Fortigo told International Business Times India.

"For the organized players, the benefit would be the further reduction in delivery time with long-distance transportation along with the rooting out of-of service providers who transport goods without paying the due taxes. Players in the industry must understand the importance of this bill and positively work towards its implementation", he added.

It was first introduced on February 1 but the implementation was put on hold due to the overwhelming load on servers and the resultant downtime.

Some facts to know about the e-way bill: