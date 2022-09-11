The 'E-Daakhil' portal meant for consumer grievance redressal launched by the National Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission (NCDRC) in September 2020 is now operational 33 states and UTs, 13 circuit benches and 651 district commissions. The government's grievance redressal system completed two years in operation, and has since proven helpful in effective.

This digital software for filing consumer complaints has many features like e-notice, case document download link and VC hearing link, filing written response by opposite party, fling rejoinder by complainant and alerts via SMS and email.

E-Daakhil

E-Daakhil has emerged as an effective solution for aggrieved consumers. E-Daakhil portal was developed under the Consumer Protection Act 2019. It also has a provision for online filing of consumer complaints in the consumer commissions and online payment of fees for filing a complaint.

"The e-daakhil system has several successful cases that were resolved in the districts of Firozabad, Aligarh, Mainpuri, Vaishali, Port Blair, Dumka, West Tripura and Rangareddi and Andaman & Nicobar through this platform," the ministry said in the statement.

The portal has received a total of 23,640 complaints in the last two years. So far, at least 84,957 people are registered users in the e-Daakhil portal. Moreover, a total of 5,590 complaints have been admitted and 889 cases disposed of on the platform.

How to register on e-Daakhil?

Anyone can register on the E-Daakhil portal from the official website with required authentication. Users will receive an OTP on their registered number or an activation link will be sent to them on the registered email. Once registered, complaints can be registered on the portal.