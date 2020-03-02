What would an ideal conversation be between Feluda and Byomkesh if they ever find themselves inside a common drawing-room? Will they analyse their common enemies? Will they discuss how their methods are better than their British counterparts? (Sherlock Holmes). Such are the thoughts that often tend to occupy the minds of a bibliophile.

When Satyajit Ray and Saradindu Bandyopadhyay wrote their respective novels on Feluda (Prodosh Chandra Mitra) and Byomkesh Bakshi, hardly did they imagine that a day would arrive when the characters would hail from the same family.

Bengal's eminent actor Sabyasachi Chakraborty who has previously played Feluda in various television series and in the films of Sandip Ray now has a member in his family (his elder son Gaurav Chakraborty) who plays Byomkesh Bakshi on television. That's not all, Gaurav's wife, Ridhima plays Satyabati, wife of well-known detective Byomkesh Bakshi in another online series based on the detective, that is available on the platform Hoichoi.

Sabyasachi Chakraborty's younger son, Gaurav Chakraborty too has an interest in doing thriller films, but something on the lines of James Bond. (In another interview published in IBT, he shared his thoughts on his ideal role.)

Keeping in mind the fantasy cross-over of the two detectives, International Business Times during an exclusive chat with Gaurav Chakraborty asked the actor what are the dinner table conversation usually about when the members of the Chakraborty family get together.

"You know when our whole family sits at the dinner table, we don't discuss work at all. Our dinner table conversations are usually very boring. We discuss regular stuff which happens in every family. There's no talk about work at all," he replied.

The actor who plays an inspector in the film Dwityo Purush shared that he always had a fascination for gangster-based thriller films, and shows.

"My personal favourite show, right now I think it is Peaky Blinders. It's on Netflix. It's sort of a gangster-based story set in the 1920s, 1930s, and I am really fond of that era and the way the entire series is made, it is fantastic," he shared.