Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson won the internet with his heartfelt and warm women's day wishes for his daughters.

The actor and wrestler took to his Instagram account to post a video with his youngest daughter, Tiana. The 47 year old can be seen with his little girl, sharing earnest women's day wishes. The actor asks his daughter to repeat empowering women's day messages after him.

He starts with, "Can you say I'm a pretty girl?" and Tianna repeats the same. He further says, "Even more importantly than that, can you say I'm an awesome girl. I'm a smart girl. I'm a very smart girl." And lastly, "I can do anything."

In very sweet and mischievous gesture, Dwayne also looks around to make sure his wife, Lauren Johnson is not around and asks his daughter to say, "And really the most important thing, daddy's the best!"

This sweet video on Instagram had the best caption too. Dwayne wrote, "The world will one day hear from you too, my strong little love. And I can't promise you I'll love you for the rest of your life, but you have my word I'll love and protect you for the rest of mine."

He also wished his older daughters, Jasmine and Simone. In another post he shared the message, "Pōmaikaʻi. Blessed, strong and the world will hear from you one day", along with a selfie with daughter Jasmine Johnson.

'I'll always have your back'

The third post was a picture of Dwayne and his oldest daughter, Simone Johnson that read, "Respect the ground you walk, protect the name you carry and blaze your own @wwenxt @wwe path. Proud of you and as you go down the road, I'll always have your back.

Simone is all set to soon to follow in her father's footsteps and join the WWE as a wrestling star.

The Johnson family sure celebrated the international women's day with a lot of love and gratitude setting goals for fans all over the world.