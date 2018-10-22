Get ready to see more of smouldering hot Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson in his upcoming Fast and Furious spinoff, Hobbs & Shaw, as the actor is on a rigorous workout and diet routine to sculpt his body.

On October 21, the semi-retired professional wrestler shared a picture of his 'rock-solid' physique for the upcoming action thriller. In a lengthy post, Johnson revealed that it took 18 weeks of "intense training" to achieve the look.

"Dialled in and hit the mark. 260lbs of attitude and classy cuss words. After 18 weeks of disciplined diet and intense training, here's where I landed my carcass for shooting my Fast and Furious spin-off Hobbs and Shaw," he wrote.

The 46-year-old Hollywood actor is currently filming the Fast and Furious spinoff along with Jason Statham and Idris Elba. The movie will focus on Johnson's US Diplomatic Security Agent Luke Hobbs and his unlikely alliance with Deckard Shaw to fight the vicious villain played by Elba.

Director David Leitch has previously hinted that the spinoff will be "little bit more grounded" and "character-centric." "We're going to set up the stakes for these guys [Hobbs and Shaw] and their relationship, but we're also going to have some great set pieces and some action that you'd expect from that type of franchise," he told Digital Spy.

Hinting at a possible franchise of its own, Leitch said: "If you look at the first Fast, they had the core group that allowed them to be able to have this ensemble that moved forward for nine movies. We have to set up the world so it has the potential to grow." Johnson is working hard to get a toned physique for the highly anticipated spinoff which is scheduled release in summer 2019.

The Jumanji actor thanked his coach for achieving his body goal. "Always room for improvements, but not too bad for a scarred up surgically repaired Brahma Bull who's injuries always tell the story. Huge THANKS to my strength and conditioning coach @daverienzi for his masterful strategies that's constantly shifting daily based on how I'm looking/feeling to achieve our goals," he added.

His weight loss pic surely stunned his 118 million fans who thought the Moana voice actor gives insane body gaals. "Total monster," "what a beast," and "hottest pappi ever," were few of the comments the photo received. Some of his fans thought he would be "perfect for the God of war," movie if it ever is made.

"That cheeseburger diet looks like it's working out for you," wrote another fan considering Johnson's famous high-calorie Sunday night binges. The father of three girls gorges on sushi trains, pancake racks and bowl-full of cookies.