The Thai singer-songwriter Rimi Nique, who lent her voice in "The Chamiya Song" along with the West Indies cricketer and musician Dwayne Bravo -- aka DJ Bravo –- says that she shares a very special friendship with the cricketing star, and the bond translated into their song.

"The story of our friendship is quite in line with the way the story of the video unfolds, where we are constantly in touch with each other through text messages, because we are travelling in different parts of the world. Also, in the storyline of the video, I invite him to join the party through a text! This is fun!" said Rimi.

The video also features dancer Shakti Mohan. The song is written by Anurag Bhomia and composed by Gaurav Dagaonkar.

Cricketer-turned-musician Bravo, who has earlier worked with Rimi, said: "I met her around three years ago and from the time we met we just felt connected. The way she looks and the way she dances -- at first glance I thought she is Caribbean. There are musicians who work for fame and money that the profession offers you, but I think she is very passionate about music and that is why also this time I have worked with her. 'The Chamiya Song' has that vibe. She came to Chennai and encouraged me to record the song, and finally we are ready to release the song!"

He added: "I want the song to be successful because I really want Rimi to be successful, as she has written the song."

Rimi who has worked on Bollywood songs like "Naach meri jaan" and "Saansain hui dhuaan dhuaan", mentioned that it was one of the best collaborative works.

She said: "Working with DJ Bravo feels like family, (I was) working on a song with my best buddy. We performed together in Dubai last year and we connected instantly, and we knew we wanted to work on a song together. We finally found time to reconnect when he came back to Mumbai for IPL."

"Bravo's is always looking out for me, making me feel respected and safe. We share a special bond. I couldn't have asked for a better friend to collaborate with," she added.