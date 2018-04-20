West Indies cricketer Dwayne Bravo, who recently had a breakup with Regina Ramjit, is apparently in a relationship with Bollywood actress Natasha Suri.

Reports of their affair started doing the rounds after the two were spotted together at a coffee shop, and later Natasha shared a picture of their moments together on Instagram.

According to SpotboyE, Natasha and DJ Bravo, as he is fondly called, have been spotted having coffee dates multiple times in the recent past. Although fans and people around were gazing at them, the two remained unaffected, the report added.

Natasha was also reportedly present at Wankhede Stadium during one of the recent IPL matches, in which Bravo played an excellent knock. However, what triggered the rumors most is a picture that the former Miss World shared on Instagram.

The duo is seen sharing the frame with bright smiles, and Natasha wished Bravo for his next matches. "All the best for #IPL my friend @djbravo47 . Shine on!! [sic]," she captioned it.

The cricketer also replied to the post saying, "Awwww my beautiful friend nice to see u again [sic]."

As soon as she posted the picture, fans started speculating if there is something romantic between the two. However, there is no official confirmation if Natasha and Bravo are actually dating each other or not.

Bollywood and cricket's liaison is not new. Several Indian cricketers have been in a relationship with B-Town actresses, and many have already tied the knot. Cricketers and actresses who have got married are Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, Zaheer Khan-Sagarika Ghatke, and Yuvraj Singh-Hazeel Keech.

Natasha is a super-model and had made her film debut with Malayalam movie King Liar, which had turned out to be a great hit at the box office. She had recently featured in Bollywood film Baa Baaa Black Sheep.