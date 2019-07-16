Veteran Kannada actor and filmmaker Dwarakish has become the latest victim of death hoax. There have been rumours doing rounds on WhatsApp stating that he passed away following which fans started expressing their condolence messages on social media sites.

"This is to clarify once again. Dwarakish sir is fine and well. Please don't allow rumors to spread. [sic]" director Chaitanya KM gave a clarification on Twitter when the speculations started going viral.

Meanwhile, Dwarakish himself has issued a statement in a video to put an end to the rumours. "Hello everyone, this is your Karnatakada Kulla. I am hale and healthy. Please do not believe any rumours on my health," Dwarakish said. He added that with the people's blessings and love he is "doing well."

Dwarakish is a multifaceted actor, who has produced and directed quality movies in Kannada. Known as Prachanda Kulla by his fans, he directed, acted and produced the movies of legends like Dr Rajkumar and Vishnuvardhan.

He found a place in the hearts of millions of fans as a comedian. Gradually, he displayed his directorial skills and made landmarks movies like "Mayor Muthanna", "Kulla Agent 000", "Singaporenalli Raja Kulla", "Guru Shishyaru", etc.