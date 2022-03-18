Pawan Kumar's Dvitva with Puneeth Rajkumar remains an unfulfilled dream. They both were excited about the project and were raring to start the shoot, but fate had other plans as the Power Star died of cardiac arrest, last October.

Following Appu's death, Pawan Kumar had spoken about speaking with Puneeth Rajkumar the previous day before his death and had plans to meet about costumes.

Now, Pawan Kumar has shared a screen shot from their WhatsApp as he recalls the good conversations that they both had together. More importantly, Kumar is "priviledge" by the fact that Appu was keen to work on his flick.

On his Instagram account, Pawan said Puneeth Rajkumar wanted to make good films. Check out what he director wrote on Instagram:

"I still have our WhatsApp chats.. hadn't opened it for a long time.. but today.. i just wanted to hear his voice again. When I read his messages ... In my head it still plays out in his voice.. with his way of articulating those words. Just went through all the chats again .. and what I observed today.. is the number of times he has referred to me by my name.. not many do that .. but in most of his texts...

He has typed "pavan" .. and I just want to treasure these two text exchanges here... And share with you all ... I am glad that all my memories with him have been about making great films... I am glad that he felt I was worthy to share those dreams with me.. it's a huge privilege.

The man has left... But he told many of us his dreams... And maybe it is a responsibility to not just miss him or remember him.. but to make those dreams come true... Maybe that's why he kept telling it out .. so we know we got to do it.

Make good cinema.. good work.. that's all he wanted to do."

They were keen to join hands for Dvitva which was being funded by Hombale Films. The first look poster had created a massive buzz. Trisha Krishnan was signed to play the female lead.

In a message after Puneeth's death, Pawan had written the below on Instagram:

"People change with time, I don't like what they become. But in my memores, they stay the way that I had loved them" This phrase was part of a dialogue that I had written for@puneethrajkumar.official movie Dvitva. In my memory he is the excited optimistic actor, a visionary, who wanted to do some outstanding work. He had complete faith in me and the movie we were collaborating on.

He made me feel good about myself, everytime we spoke. I want to remember him this way... forever. I haven't been able to see his images or hear anything that's being said about him since morning. Like the theme of the movie we were going to make together.... I want to cherish all the amazing memories we both created.. and I want to keep them alive that way.

I spoke to him last evening and was updating him about how we were preparing for the shoot . I was getting all the actors of Dvitva to record their own dialogues, he was very thrilled with this process and was looking forward to listening to the whole film as an audio track even before we began shooting.

We had plans to meet on Monday to discuss his costumes and about the shoot schedule was planned for next month. Since my first meeting with him in 2008, at his residence, till the last phone call yesterday... I always felt awesome after talking to him... that is some magic to have.