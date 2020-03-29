It is known that Telugu blockbuster film Bhaagamathie, which has Anushka Shetty in the lead role is being remade in Hindi as Durgavathi. Bhumi Pednekar has stepped into the shoes of Anushka for this film which is being produced by Akshay Kumar and Bhushan Kumar.

G Ashok, who directed the original is helming the remake too. The film went on floors recently and photographs from the sets have also gone viral. With her performance in Bhaagamathie, Anushka has once again proved that she is one of the finesse actresses down south.

When asked about how she feels that her film is being remade, Anushka said, "I am really happy about it and it feels nice. More than anything, I am happy for Ashok. When producers of UV Creations, Vamsi and Pramod told me that they have been approached for the Hindi remake of Bhaagamathie and rights of the film, I asked them to go ahead."

Durgavathi is all about an imprisoned woman who is shifted to a haunted house, and is interrogated there in a corruption case. The series of incidents that happen in the house which lead to a conspiracy is what the film is about. This film has Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Swapnil Joshi, Mahie Gill and others in key roles.

"I and Bhumi Pednekar bumped into each other at the airport once, and she spoke to me a lot about the film. She was a bit tensed up and nervous about the role but. We discussed about the project, she asked how I managed to do the role and a lot more. I am happy for her," added Anushka.

When asked whether she wasn't approached for the Hindi remake, even after becoming popular across the country with Baahubali, Anushka said no. She said she was not approached. Also, she feels she cannot do the same role with same intensity once again.