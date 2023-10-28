Fake! Shah Rukh Khan didnt injure his nose in US; looks fit as fiddle at Mumbai airport Close
After the stupendous success of Bigg Boss OTT, the makers are back with yet another season of Bigg Boss which airs on Colors TV.

It's been two weeks since Salman Khan-led Bigg Boss 17 was aired on TV, and the inmates have already started verbal abuses and instigated quarrels over trivial issues.

This BB 17 season is a tad bit different, as the makers also have real-life married couples like Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain as contestants.

Ankita Lokhande and her businessman husband Vicky Jain are grabbing eyeballs for their constant arguments and fights inside the house. Netizens have slammed Vicky Jain for his behaviour.

In Friday's episode, Salman Khan grilled Vicky for his behaviour with wife Ankita inside the BB house.

The episode also saw Vicky and Ankita in a heated argument.

Vicky was seen arguing with Ankita. He called her 'dumb'. Ankita didn't like Vicky calling her dumb on national television.

Ankita said, "You can't call me dumb on national television."

Vicky said you keep saying so many things to me.." Ankita then asked him what did she say?

"If you talk to me this way and behave like this, I won't talk to you in the show for one day. If u can't conduct yourself properly...", Vicky said.

Celebrities who are a part of BB 17 this year are – Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui, Soniya Bansal, Arun Mashettey, Sana Raees Khan, Navid Sole, Khanzaadi, Anurag Dobhal, Jigna Vora, Sunny Arya, Rinku Dhawan, Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya.

