With Mahanati, Dulquer Salmaan has become a familiar face among Telugu audiences. Though he has fans since then when Ok Bangaram had released, now he has come closer to the hearts of Telugu people after playing the role of Gemini Ganesan in Mahanati.

Fans of the actor are waiting to know what his next Telugu film would be. Sources have revealed that he has agreed to be part of a film which will be produced by a prestigious banner and he might likely collaborate with Vyjayanthi Movies once again.

During the promotions of Kanulu Kanulanu Dochayante, Dulquer spoke to media about his upcoming film. Though he hasn't revealed much about it, he said that he is happy to be part of the project and is excited to begin shooting for it.

"I really cannot reveal much about it. There is time I guess and I have to wait for the makers to make the announcement first. But it is going to be fun," he said.

Asked whether he is part of Nag Ashwin and Prabhas's film that has been announced recently, the actor said no. "Prabhas and Nag Ashwin's film is something that will be an exciting one is what I guess. It is the craziest combination and I am waiting to know more and more about it. Nag Ashwin's creativity and Prabhas's skill of acting are a deadly combinations," he added.

Dulquer is one actor who is making films and keeping himself busy in three different languages. Asked about how he balances it and copes, he said, "I am being offered good scripts which make me work more and more. I love to do something that is not routine. I am familiar with Malayalam, Tamil and Hindi. So it is not difficult to be busy. It is challenging and fun to work with creative people from different industries. Also, I am learning Telugu too to be busy here too."