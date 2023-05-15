Actor Dulquer Salmaan has been part of two straight Telugu films till now and both the films Mahanati and Sita Ramam are huge hits at the box office. Besides making a mark for himself in the Telugu audiences and the market, Dulquer has earned a separate fan base for himself in the north as well. He is one of those very few actors who has worked in Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil and Hindi film industries.

The actor has signed his third Telugu film and all that we can expect is to watch him tell us another beautiful story. The actor is going to be part of a film with young and successful director Venky Atluri. After Sir/Vaathi with Dhanush, the director is joining hands with Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas for this cinema which will be presented by Srikara Studios.

A couple of months ago, speculations about Dulquer Salmaan signing a film with Venky were rife and finally, the makers have announced the big thing today. This film will also be another quality and content-oriented film that will entertain every audience member without fail.

"Very happy, excited and pleased to be collaborating with Charismatic #DQ for my next film. Happy to have you on board sir, can't wait to start the shoot from October ❤️," Atluri wrote on Instagram while sharing a picture of him with Dulquer.

Taking to Instagram, production giant Sithara Entertainments said: "The uber cool #DQ is BACK! Sithara Entertainments' in Association with @fortune4cinemas #Production24 will be directed by the our dearest @venky_atluri ft. @dqsalmaan. Shoot begins this October! Summer 2024 release ✨"

This exciting combination is going to start shooting from October 2023, aiming for a Summer, 2024 release. More details will be announced soon.

On the other hand, Dulquer is awaiting the release of his next film King of Kotha which will hit the screen during Onam. It is shot in Malayalam but will release in multiple languages.