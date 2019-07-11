The National Investigation Agency(NIA) has attached the house and other residential property of the Dukhtaran-e-Millat chief Asiya Andrabi under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act alleging it to be used for the furtherance in terrorist activities. The NIA team today led by the chief investigating officer, Vikas Katheria attached the property of Asiya Andrabi at her Soura, downtown Srinagar residence after seeking permission from the J&K police.

""...the NIA has a reason to believe that the property represents proceeds of terrorism," read the order, adding that the house was used by DeM for "furtherance of terrorist activities", the directive pasted on Asiya's residence door read.

Andrabi and two of her associates are in police custody since last year for promoting anti-national activities and pro-Pakistan sentiments among the Kashmiri youth. She shot into limelight after she hoisted the Pakistani flag at her office along with singing the Pakistani national anthem.

The FIR registered against Asiya Andrabi stated that Asiya is using various media platforms to spread insurrectionary imputations and hateful speeches that endanger the integrity, security, and sovereignty of India. DEM through Aasiya Andrabi openly advocates secession of Jammu and Kashmir from the Union of India and has also called for Jihad and use of violence against India.

Dubbed as a soft terrorist by the Indian intelligence agencies, Asiya has often pledged support to Syed Shah Ali Geelani led Hurriyat group that promotes the idea of the accession of J&K with Pakistan. Her husband Qasim Faktoo is currently serving lifetime imprisonment in connection with the killing of a human rights activist.

Asiya's role in promoting the Wahabi style of radical Islam especially among the Kashmiri women has also been a cause of concern for the Indian government and its agencies. She has been very vocal on the issues pertaining to gender segregation as well as against celebrating the western-influenced festivals.

However, much criticism has been levied against the radical leader for supporting her children's career ambition and sending them overseas while victimising the kids who belong to poor families. She was also accused of fomenting trouble during the summer unrest of 2010 by providing money and support to the stone-throwers.