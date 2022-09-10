SaaS platform for online stores Dukaan on Friday announced that it has partnered with ShareChat and Moj that will enable the merchants on its platform to collaborate with creators present on ShareChat and Moj to promote their products through video and live content.

Launching first on Moj this month, this partnership will enable small and medium businesses on Dukaan, present across different regions of India, to promote their products and services with the help of millions of regional creators who have a strong influence among their audience.

"SMBs and e-commerce brands are struggling with high customer acquisition costs on the platforms like Facebook and Google Ads, while the creator economy is emerging as a new frontier for generating the demand cost-effectively," Suumit Shah, CEO of Dukaan, said in a statement.

"Dukaan has built a unique network of merchants through its mobile-first approach and razor-sharp focus on SMBs. ShareChat and Moj bring a highly scalable and efficient vehicle to reach their target audience and grow their business on this modern, future-ready platform. With this partnership, sellers will now be able to partner with millions of creators that are the right fit for their brand and leverage their reach to drive meaningful ROI," Shah added.

These businesses will acquire another sales channel to grow their presence beyond SEO and Social Ads, said the company. This partnership will also provide monetisation opportunities to the creators present on Moj and ShareChat, making video and live commerce a sustainable revenue stream, said a statement.

Earlier this year, Moj launched live and video commerce on its platform and has witnessed promising growth in revenue and creator monetisation.