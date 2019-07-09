The billionaire ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid al-Maktoum, has withdrawn a proposal to build a two-story lodge in the Scottish highlands.

The proposed nine-bedroom lodge was supposed to be built on his Inverinate Estate in the highlands and was proposed as accommodation for the Sheikh's family and friends.

In February, the Sheikh was given permission to expand the 63,000-hectare estate to build the guest house. But local residents objected to the plan because a 35-year-old bungalow of Roddy Macleod, 70, would get overshadowed by the proposed lodge.

Macleod, whose bungalow is located 20 metres from the site of the lodge, had also argued that the landowner already owned land that could accommodate the proposed plans.

While the Highland Council said that they were not aware of the reasons behind the withdrawal of the planning permission, the planning authority revealed that it had raised concerns regarding the project in the past.

A spokeswoman of Highland Council said, "The planning authority, however, had expressed concerns over the proposal regarding its size and encouraged the applicant to consider an amended proposal for a smaller development," reported BBC.

Sheikh Rashid's Inverinate Estate includes a 14-bedroom luxury mansion as well as a 16-bedroom hunting lodge with pools and three helicopter pads.

According to Forbes, the 69-year-old sheikh has an estimated wealth of $4 billion and owner of Godolphin horse racing stable, according to the Daily Mail. He bought the estate 20 years ago.