Dubai, often called the "City of Gold" due to its remarkable and rapid transformation from a sleepy Gulf port to one of the world's leading business hubs, is seeing an exponential surge in revenues from rental properties. Just a three-hour flight from Mumbai, this home to world-class infrastructure, tourism, and innovative growth is an ideal choice for Indian investors. The booming market and government efforts to attract entrepreneurs have attracted local and international investors (especially those from India) who are setting up a business or want to invest in a piece of property. Here is a closer look at some of Dubai's real estate benefits for Indian investors, as shared by Atinirmal G. Pagarani, CEO of Yogi Real Estate.

Long-Term Stability for Indian Investors & Businesses

As a business owner, finding a high return on investment (ROI) opportunity can take time and be a gamble. Dubai rental properties mitigate these concerns. The Yogi Group names the city one of the most lucrative investment opportunities that HNIs and Indian businessmen can consider. This is based on a careful analysis of Dubai's growth over the past decade.

Moreover, the UAE government introduced a new system for long-term residence visas in 2019 to further incentivize foreign investors. "Dubbed the 'Golden Visa' system, this scheme allows long-term residency of 5 years or 10 years to different groups of foreign nationals like investors, doctors, researchers, scientists, fintech entrepreneurs, and artists," he explains. "There are various criteria that determine your eligibility and the tenure of your Golden Visa. For instance, any individual owning properties worth over AED 2 million in the UAE is eligible for the 5-year Golden Visa. Besides these, foreign nationals looking to set up businesses in the UAE may also apply for permanent residency of 5 years through the 'Golden Business Visa' scheme."

Full Ownership by Indians

Another alluring scheme introduced by the UAE government in 2019 for Indian businesses is that it lets the organizations retain 100% ownership without the need of an Emirati stakeholder. "The Foreign Direct Investment laws have also attracted companies to Dubai and have created new opportunities for foreign or Indian companies that seek to establish a presence in the UAE," he shares.

One of the many services that Yogi Real Estate offers is a smooth transition for these companies. This is achieved with the group's years of experience, networks, and knowledge of UAE laws.

Booming Income Opportunities for Indians

The Yogi Group is estimating historic levels of growth in Dubai's real estate market in the year 2022. According to these experts, now is the time to invest in Dubai's commercial rental market. Despite negative growth during the pandemic, the city watched the industry recover in just six months. And investors from all over the globe have taken note of this as they flock to the UAE. Even residential rentals are on an upward trend, with more and more people seeking Dubai's luxurious isolation in 2022.

"This projected growth is solidified with the UAE aiming to grow in areas such as education, financial technology, pharmaceuticals, and boasting an enviable nationwide infrastructure. While the rest of the world wants to work from home, those in Dubai are eager to return to the office - another stabilizing factor for investors. Naturally, this presents an extraordinary opportunity for Indian investors and businessmen to make lucrative profits," he explains.