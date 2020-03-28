Hollywood Pop star, Dua Lipa has just released a new single, 'Break My Heart'. The track is a part of the singer's second album, 'Future Nostalgia', which was earlier scheduled to release on April 3, 2020 but has now been pushed forward to March 27, 2020.

The single comes out in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic that has forced people around the world into quarantine. The song's lyrics are also bang on and in tune with the current situation. Lipa sings,

"I would've stayed at home, 'cause I was always better alone

But when you said 'Hello', I knew it was the end of it all

I should've stayed at home, 'cause now there ain't no letting you go

Am I falling in love with the one that could break my heart?"

This is the second track from the pop star's album, 'Future Nostalgia'. The song is deeply inspired by the 80s.

Dua Lipa had earlier been live on her official Instagram account this week where she announced that she had decided to release her album earlier than expected. An emotional Lipa confirmed that the ongoing covid-19 crisis had made her reflect her decision on the release date and ultimately push it forward by a week.

Dua Lipa was supposed to be touring in 2020 to promote her album. However, she has also had to postpone her UK and Europe concert dates. Her tours for 2020 have been cancelled for now.

Clearly Lipa was not going to be bogged down by the virus and decided to reach her fans one way or the other.

The winner of the Best New Artist at the 2019 Grammy Awards, Dua Lipa is now planning to start touring for her album in 2021.

For stay safe, stay indoors, and stay tuned for the entire album coming out today!