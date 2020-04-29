Devi Sri Prasad DSP) is the latest celebrity to take up the 'Be the Real Man Challenge' which has been popular made by Mega Star Chiranjeevi, SS Rajamouli and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. He has now nominated South stars like Yash, Mohanal, Allu Arjun, Karthi and director Harish Kalyan.

What is the challenge all about?

The person who accepts the challenge ]should do house-hold chores that are usually associated with women in the patriarchal Indian society. In Devi Sri Prasad's clip, his nephew Tanav Satya is seen waking him up to remind him that the likes of SS Rajamouli, MM Keeravani and many others have taken up the challenge and indicate that it is his turn.

DSP has enthusiastically complete the challenge and posted a video with a caption, "Here's my #betheREALMAN video Dear SUKU BHAI @aryasukku Grinning face with smiling eyes

Wit an Entertaining EffortWinking face with tongue

@imvangasandeep

@ssrajamouli

@KChiruTweets

Nw I request My Dear Friends @alluarjun @Karthi_Offl @TheNameIsYash @harish2you

&

Our Lalettan

Dear @Mohanlalsir

2 take d Challnge Forwd. [sic]"

Yash, Karthi, Mohanlal and Allu Arjun are the big names of South Indian film industries. If they participate, this challenge is expected to reach large section of audience. However, it has to be seen whether the stars will accept it and take the challenge forward.