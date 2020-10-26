Bengaluru is preparing for the upcoming Karnataka Legislative Council (MLC) elections, which means alcohol sales will be stopped for a few days across the city. The authorities have decided to halt sales of liquor from 6 p.m. on Monday, October 26 till 6 p.m. on Wednesday, October 28. By law, 48 hours before the end of polling in each state are considered dry days, which means there won't be any sale or serving of liquor.

MLC elections dates and details

The elections are four legislative councils including Karnataka South-East, Bengaluru Teachers constituency, Karnataka West Graduates and Karnataka North-East Teachers, which will take place on October 28. Currently, R Chowda Reddy Thoopalli, S V Sankanur, Sharanappa Mattur and Puttanna represent these constituencies in the Bangalore Teachers' Constituency.

The tenure of the incumbent ministers ended on June 30, but the election commission had put the polling on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The polling will now take place on October 28 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the counting will take place on November 2. The authorities have also stopped liquor sale in the city on the counting day as well.

Unlike regular polling, not all residents can vote in the teachers' constituency election. Only a full-time teacher in at least a secondary school or higher school is eligible. The voters must have been holding this position for at least 3 years. Teachers' constituency elections are held only in seven Indian states that have a legislative council. The term of the elected MLC is six years.