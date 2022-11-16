In the ongoing drive against the drug mafia, Punjab Police on Wednesday destroyed over 151 kilograms of heroin and 11 quintals of Poppy Husk, valued at over Rs 800 crore in the international market.

The drugs were burned in a furnace and the process was completed by a high-level drug disposal committee under the chairmanship of Inspector General of Police (Counter Intelligence) Rakesh Agrawal.

Punjab Police shared a video of cops deployed in burning the drug in a furnace in the presence of senior officers. The video of this whole process of destroying the drugs has been shared by the Punjab Police on social media to counter the "vicious campaign".

Some officials of the Punjab Police are facing the allegation of selling the drugs recovered from the mafia to some drug addicts. Video of burning drugs was shared just to counter such allegations.

The process of destruction was completed by the High-Level Drug Disposal Committee of contraband under the chairmanship of IGP Counter Intelligence Rakesh Agrawal. Members of the High-level Drug Disposal committee including AIG SSOC Amritsar Sukhminder Singh Mann, AIG SSOC Fazilka Lakhbir Singh, AIG CI Amritsar Amarjit Singh Bajwa and DSP SSOC Harwinderpal Singh were also present on the occasion.

A High-level drug disposal committee destroyed 151Kgs+ #Heroin & 1100 Kgs of Poppy Husk, valued at over Rs 800 crore in the International market by burning them in a furnace in #Amritsar pic.twitter.com/PP1RbYl9nn — Punjab Police India (@PunjabPoliceInd) November 16, 2022

Official Spokesperson of Punjab Police informed that the case properties of drug cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 at SSOC, Amritsar and Fazilka was destroyed at Khanna Paper Mill Amritsar on Tuesday.

He informed that apart from this, the disposal certificate for opium weighing 40.5 Kg was also issued by Range Level Drug Disposal Committee for depositing the same in Government Opium and Alkaloid Works, Neemuch (M.P.)

406 kgs heroin, 300 kgs opium recovered by Punjab Police in four months

As reported earlier Punjab Police recovered over 406 kilograms of heroin in a special drive against narcotics smugglers and drug mafia in the State during the last four months.

The Punjab Police have arrested as many as 6,997 drug smugglers including 1,097 big fish since July 5, 2022. The Police have registered a total of 5,346 first information reports (FIRs) against those who were involved in smuggling narcotics.

Police teams have recovered 259.7 kg of heroin from across the state after carrying out cordon and search operations in drug-affected areas besides laying nakas at vulnerable routes across the state.

147.5 kilograms of heroin was recovered by the teams of Punjab Police from seaports of Gujarat and Maharashtra, taking the total effective recovery of heroin to 406.5Kgs in just four months.