For the last few months, after the demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, his death case is making the headlines. From suicide theories, murder angles to drug links, all have been explored by his family members, fans, as well as central agencies. While many celebrities like Kangana Ranaut, Shekhar Suman and more expressed their views and claimed Sushant has been murdered by his girlfriend Rhea Chakhravarthy and movie mafias, the big shots of Bollywood have kept their mouth shut.

But ever since big names such as Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan have made the headline in the NCB probe related to the SSR death case, Bollywood's drug racket has been busted. After Jaya Bachan, Khiladi Akshay Kumar finally broke his silence on Sushant Singh Rajput's death and drug culture in Bollywood.

Akshay Kumar recently posted a video on social media platform with his hands folded, urging people and media to show some sensitivity while reporting these matters and give Bollywood a chance to rectify grave issues like drugs and narcotics. In his video, he also said that issues like drugs need to addresses in the right way.

Akshay Kumar on Sushant Singh Rajput, Bollywood's Drug Racket and More

Posting a heartfelt video on his social media account Akshay Kumar said, "After SSR's death, many such (drugs and other) issues have come to the fore that have pained us as much as it has to you. These matters have forced us to introspect into our lives.. to look into many aspects of the film industry that need attention now. Like narcotics and drugs. I cannot cross my heart and lie to you and say that it doesn't exist. It exists just like in every other industry and profession. But that does not mean that every person in the industry is involved in it."

"Drugs are a legal matter and the investigation by premier agencies will surely bring justice. I know that the film fraternity will co-operate with the law and support them completely. But I request you to not look at the entire film industry like evil and dishonourable place. Please don't do that," said Kesari fame.

Have a look at the full video:

Akshay also urged media people to report in a sensitive way and spoil people's reputation. He said, "I have personally believed in the power of the media. If our media does not raise its voice at the right time, many people do not get justice. I request the media to continue its endeavours, but with a little sensitivity, because one negative news can potentially destroy the reputation of artists who have worked hard for years to earn it."

Akshay Kumar was one name that was constantly dragged and made headlines after Sushant's death as many people claimed that Akshay has allegedly copied the idea of Sushant Singh's AI game and used it for his own profit.