In the terrorism-plagued Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the drug menace has emerged as the biggest threat as compared to the gun-wielding terrorists because Pakistan-based terror mentors are smuggling narcotics from across the border to spoil the younger generation.

The Union Territory is gripped with narco-terrorism as the international drug mafia is smuggling drugs through the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB).

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said that security forces have controlled Pakistan-sponsored terrorism but the drug menace has now emerged as a "bigger enemy" and needs to be defeated by collective efforts.

The DGP informed around 1200 cases related to drug trafficking have been registered and 2000 accused arrested in the Union Territory this year so far, indicating the magnitude of the problem.

Calling upon the youth to launch a war against the drug mafia, he said that it is high time to spread the message of a drug-free society and said "drug abuse is a bigger enemy than terrorism today."

"Terrorism targets individuals but drugs affect families and society as a whole. We all have to work collectively to put an end to this menace," he said.

The police chief said like terrorism, the source of spreading the menace of drugs in J&K is Pakistan which has an evil intention to destroy the youth and generate funds for terror groups.

"As new persons are getting involved in the illicit trade of drugs every citizen must identify these persons and help the police in taking action against them," the DGP said.

He said Jammu and Kashmir Police is taking stringent measures against the drug trade which is evident from the fact that around 1200 cases have been registered and 2000 persons involved have been arrested during the year so far, indicating the magnitude of the problem.

4.6 percent population is affected by drug-related issues

During the first meeting of the state-level committee of the narco coordination centre held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary, Dr. Arun Kumar it was informed that as per a consumption survey, Jammu and Kashmir has 6 lakh people affected by drug-related issues which are approximately 4.6% population of the Union territory of which 90% users are from 17-33 age group.

It was informed that Jammu and Kashmir is situated in close vicinity to the golden crescent which produces 80 percent of the world's opium and is considered as the prime source of the illicit drug trade.

The meeting outlined broad project contours for tackling the drug menace in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Pak trying to revive terrorism in Jammu region

While chairing a meeting at Delta Force headquarters, the DGP said that Pakistan and its agencies are continuously making attempts to revive the terror base here by misguiding the youth.

"Everyone has to play a role in thwarting anti-peace elements," he said, adding "the smiling faces of youth today indicate the return of good times in the area of Doda and Kishtwar." He hoped that the youth would provide their support in strengthening the peace further.

Chairing a joint review meeting at Delta Force headquarters where he was received by its General Officer Commanding Maj Gen Ajay Kumar, the DGP emphasized enhancing synergy between the forces and putting in joint efforts in eliminating the remaining terrorists in J&K.

Threadbare discussion was held regarding the present security scenario and existing challenges at the meeting, a police spokesman said, adding the officers also discussed security measures along Jammu-Srinagar national highway.

Countermeasures for narco trade and weapon dropping were also discussed during the meeting

Maj Gen Kumar briefed the DGP regarding the measures taken by the counter-terrorism grid in Doda, Kishtwar, and Ramban areas.