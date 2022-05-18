Courses for drone piloting will get cheaper as the number of training institutes will increase in the coming days, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Tuesday.

Scindia said this while addressing a virtual interactive session with various stakeholders in the drone space, including the farmers.

At present, there are 23 civil aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA)-certified schools for drone pilot training.

With the increase in number of schools in the next few months, he said fees for the same too would eventually decrease.

Drones are used in mining surveys, land surveys, agriculture, defence, warehousing, among others. The new-age technology aims to bring in efficiency and cost-effectiveness for the betterment of humanity and help overcome logistical challenges.

Drones are also used to deliver services to last mile regions.

Separately, at this year's 'Beating Retreat' ceremony held at Vijay Chowk, which marked the formal end of Republic Day celebrations, a novel drone show with a swarm of around 1,000 indigenously developed drones of nearly 10 minutes duration was the the major attraction among the visitors.