Ajay Devgn's thriller drama has crossed the Rs. 200-crore mark in just two weeks giving a sign of relief for Bollywood. The industry has been undergoing a rough patch with back-to-back disasters. The thriller drama grossed Rs 64 crore at its opening weekend. As of Monday, the worldwide gross stands at Rs. 212 crore.

The film also stars Akshay Khanna, Tabu, Ishita Dutta, Shriya Saran and Saurabh Shukla in prominent roles. It is a remake of Mohanlal's Malayalam film of the same name. The plot revolves around the return of the Vijay Salgaonkar family and the reopening of a murder case comes back to haunt them.

Week 1: Rs 104.66 Cr

Friday: Rs 7.87 Cr

Saturday: Rs 14.05 Cr

Sunday: Rs 17.32 Cr

Monday: Rs 5 Cr

Overseas: Rs 33 Cr

Total: Rs 212 Cr

#Drishyam2 SUPER STRONG 2nd Friday

PVR 195 lacs/332lacs/367lacs/124lacs

Inox 151 lacs/297lacs/330lacs/102lacs

Cinepolis 79 lacs/140lacs/158lacs/56lacs

Total 4.25 Cr/7.69Cr/8.55 cr/ 2.82cr https://t.co/XzpEDsBZLs — Box Office Worldwide (@BOWorldwide) November 28, 2022

Despite the release of Varun Dhawan's Bhediya, it looks like there is no stopping Drishyam's box office run.

BOXOFFICE BACK WITH BANG… Weekend #BO is smiling once again… Look at the *combined* WEEKEND biz of #Drishyam2 [₹ 39.24 cr] and #Bhediya [₹ 28.55 cr]: A WHOPPING ₹ 67.79 cr… Non-holiday period… #Avatar and #Cirkus will further boost biz… Plus, there’s #Pathaan in Jan 2023. pic.twitter.com/VYNIz0mrvx — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 28, 2022

Hey @Varun_dvn

I’m happy Bhediya & Drishyam 2 have managed to bring the audiences back to the theatres. It’s a feel good moment for us as an Industry. You're a rockstar ✨ https://t.co/7P4uVABcjn — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) November 28, 2022

The success of @ajaydevgn s #Drishyam2 is a slap on those who said Remakes don’t work anymore. — RAJ BANSAL (@rajbansal9) November 29, 2022

Director Abhishek Pathak has earlier revealed that a good remake is not about frame-to-frame copy but about adding value to the original. "When it is a remake if we take exactly the way the original film is being made, then what (new) am I doing in the film? It is like I am trying to copy-paste. I want to do something new when I come on board a project. The screenplay has to cater to the taste and the milieu is different," he told PTI in an interview.