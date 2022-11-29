Kriti Sanon – Prabhas in a relationship: Varun Dhawan confirms Close
Ajay Devgn's thriller drama has crossed the Rs. 200-crore mark in just two weeks giving a sign of relief for Bollywood. The industry has been undergoing a rough patch with back-to-back disasters.  The thriller drama grossed Rs 64 crore at its opening weekend. As of Monday, the worldwide gross stands at Rs. 212 crore.

The film also stars Akshay Khanna, Tabu, Ishita Dutta, Shriya Saran and Saurabh Shukla in prominent roles. It is a remake of Mohanlal's Malayalam film of the same name. The plot revolves around the return of the Vijay Salgaonkar family and the reopening of a murder case comes back to haunt them.

Week 1: Rs 104.66 Cr

Friday: Rs 7.87 Cr

Saturday: Rs 14.05 Cr

Sunday: Rs 17.32 Cr

Monday: Rs 5 Cr

Overseas: Rs 33 Cr

Total: Rs 212 Cr

Despite the release of Varun Dhawan's Bhediya, it looks like there is no stopping Drishyam's box office run.

Director  Abhishek Pathak has earlier revealed that a good remake is not about frame-to-frame copy but about adding value to the original. "When it is a remake if we take exactly the way the original film is being made, then what (new) am I doing in the film? It is like I am trying to copy-paste. I want to do something new when I come on board a project. The screenplay has to cater to the taste and the milieu is different," he told PTI in an interview.

