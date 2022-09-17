Bollywood actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday are gearing up for their upcoming release titled 'Dream Girl 2', which is a sequel of the 2019 rom-com with the same name 'Dream Girl'. On Friday, September 16, the makers of the film released the first teaser of the film that shows the 'Anek' actor thinking about the current boycott trend in Bollywood.

Film highlights boycott trend in Bollywood

The film takes a jibe at the recent issue in the film industry where the actor can be seen hearing from his friend "Bollywood ko nazar lag gayi hai (Bollywood has been affected by evil eye)." To which Ayushmann can be seen replying, "Haan bhai, DVD pe chala raha hoon fir bhi nhi chal rahi, isliye Mathura aaya hoon." (Yes brother, that is why I am playing movie on DVD and still it is not working, hence came to Mathura.)

Apart from two main leads, the film, which is slated to release on June 29, 2023, has an amazing star cast including Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, Manoj Joshi, Seema Pahwa, Manjot Singh and Abhishek Banerjee.

Sharing the teaser on her social media handle, actress Ananya Panday wrote: "Aapki Dream Girl Phir se aa rahi hai, miliye Pooja se 29th June 2023 ki Eid par. Dream Girl 2 in cinemas on 29th June 2023."

However, this is not the first time when Ananya Panday has posted about the film. She has been doing so by sharing behind-the-scene videos from the sets of the film. One of those videos also showed the two actors playing cricket.

'Dream Girl 2' to class with 'Tiger 3'?

Meanwhile, the film is expected to clash with Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3' as the film starring Katrina Kaif and Bollywood's 'Bhaijaan' is also slated to release on Eid, which happens to fall on the same day. 'Tiger 3' will see actor Emraan Hashmi playing the character of the antagonist. Well, it will be interesting to see how the two films of the two different genres unveil its magic at the box office on Eid 2023.

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa , the first installment of the 'Dream Girl 2' also featured Ayushmann Khurrana alongside Nushrratt Bharuccha, Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz and Manjot Singh in important roles. Though Nushrratt has been replaced by Ananya in the sequel, Raaj Shaandilyaa will continue to write and direct 'Dream Girl 2'.