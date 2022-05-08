Continuing the ongoing offensive against terror groups, security forces eliminated one Pakistani among two terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) outfit in South Kashmir Kulgam district on Sunday afternoon.

The killed terrorists have been identified as Haider, a Pakistani national, a self-styled commander of the LeT outfit, and Shabaz Shah of Kulgam.

Since morning both the terrorists were trapped in the ongoing encounter in the Devsar area of Kulgam district. On Sunday morning Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar informed that Haider has been trapped in the Devsar encounter.

Haider has recently shifted his base in South Kashmir

According to police, Haider, a Pakistani national, was active since 2017. He was earlier active in North Kashmir's Bandipora district and was involved in many terror incidents including selective killings of elected representatives.

After being chased by the police, Haider shifted his base in South Kashmir and was motivating local youth to join the terror outfit.

Haider was involved in selective killings of policemen

IGP Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar said that Pakistani terrorist Haider was involved in two terror crimes in Bandipora, in which three policemen were killed.

On November 10, 2021, Haider attacked policemen in which two cops namely selection grade constable Mohammad Sultan and constable Fayaz attained martyrdom

In the second incident on February 11, 2022, SPO Zubair Ahmad attained martyrdom, and three policemen including one ASI of BSF were injured in which attack in which Haider was involved.

Newly recruited terrorist Shabaz Shah was involved in the killing of a civilian belonging to a minority community namely Satish Kumar Singh on April 4, 2022 in the Kakran area of Kulgam.

Reports said that Shabaz Shah, a local terrorist killed with Haider, had joined terror ranks just two weeks ago. He was a hybrid terrorist.

Earlier a joint team of the Police and Army launched a cordon and search operation in the area.

As the joint team of forces approached the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired upon the forces triggering off a gunfight.

Two "hybrid" HM terrorists arrested

Two 'hybrid' terrorists of Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) were arrested in the Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir. Arms and ammunition were recovered from their possession.

On a specific input regarding the movement of terrorists from Bandipora to Srinagar, a checkpoint was established by security forces near Wullar Vantage Aragam on Sunday. He said while conducting searches of pedestrians and vehicles, two individuals were observed moving suspiciously in a car who tried to conceal their identity on seeing the naka party.

On being challenged, the suspicious persons tried to break the checkpoint and were tactfully apprehended, the official said. He identified them as Abid Ali and Faisal Hassan Parray — both residents of Herpora Achan Pulwama.

During the search incriminating materials, arms, and ammunition including an AK-47 rifle, two magazines with 30 live rounds, a pistol, a pistol magazine with four live rounds and four pistols fired cases were recovered, the official said.