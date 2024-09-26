The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi have collaborated to develop lightweight bulletproof jackets. This development was announced by the Ministry of Defence on September 26. The bulletproof jackets, christened ABHED (Advanced Ballistics for High Energy Defeat), are a testament to the successful synergy between academia, industry, and defense research.

The jackets have been developed at the DRDO Industry Academia Centre of Excellence (DIA-CoE) at IIT Delhi, a center dedicated to fostering collaboration between industry and academia in defense research and development. The DIA-CoE, where the jackets were developed, was formed by modifying the joint advanced technology center of DRDO at IIT Delhi in 2022. The center has been actively pursuing various projects on advanced technologies, involving DRDO scientists, academic researchers, and industry partners.

The ABHED jackets are a marvel of material science and engineering. They have been developed using polymers and indigenous boron carbide ceramic material, a testament to the country's self-reliance in defense technology. The design configuration of these jackets is based on the characterization of various materials at high strain rates. This was followed by appropriate modeling and simulation in collaboration with DRDO, ensuring the jackets meet the highest threat levels.

The armor plates for the jackets have undergone rigorous research and development trials, adhering to the protocols. The jackets not only meet the highest threat levels but are also lighter than the maximum weight limits stipulated in the respective General Staff Qualitative Requirement of the Indian Army. With a minimum possible weight of 8.2 kgs and 9.5 kgs for different BIS levels, these modular-design jackets provide 360-degree protection.

The Centre is ready to transfer the technology to three industries, further strengthening the defense manufacturing ecosystem in the country. This move is based on a selection-criteria matrix, and some Indian industries were shortlisted for the Transfer of Technology and handholding. The development of these jackets is significant for India. It showcases a successful collaboration between DRDO, academia, and industry, addressing defense needs with advanced, lightweight protection for the Indian Army.

The jackets are a symbol of the effective ecosystem of successful defense research and development by DRDO, academia, and the industry, as stated by Dr. Samir V Kamat, Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman of DRDO. The development of the ABHED jackets is reminiscent of similar historical events where DRDO has made significant contributions to India's defense capabilities. In the past, DRDO has developed various indigenous defense technologies, including the Arjun Main Battle Tank, the Akash missile system, and the Light Combat Aircraft Tejas, among others.