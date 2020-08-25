The chairman of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), G Satheesh Reddy will continue to serve as DRDO's chief for two more years. The renowned scientist was appointed to the top most post of DRDO in 2018.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Monday approved the extension of Reddy's tenure as DRDO chairman and as the Secretary of the Department of Defence Research & Development (DoDRD) till 2022, PTI reported.

Reddy graduated in Electronics and Communication Engineering from JNTU, Anantapur, and received his MS Doctorate from JNTU, Hyderabad. His contributions in missile systems and aerospace technologies have earned him global recognition as Navigation Scientist.