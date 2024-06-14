Drashti Dhami and Niraj Khemka are expecting their first child this October. The couple, who has been married for nine years, took to social media to share the happy news. The duo shared a cute video with the two of them holding banners. "Could be pink, could be blue. All we know is that we are due. October 2024," it read.

Adorable announcement

The video starts with the duo holding champagne glasses and standing in matching outfits. However, just as they are about to take a sip, their sister-in-law changes the champagne glasses with milk bottles. "In a galaxy not so far away, a tiny rebel is joining our crazy tribe," Drashti wrote while sharing the video.

Celebs congratulate

"Please send love, blessings, cash & french fries our way #BabyKOnBoard We can't wait for October 2024!" the note further read. Mouni Roy commented on the video and wrote, "Yayyyyyyyyy. Heartiest congratulations to both of you. Can't wait to meet the lil angel." Hina Khan also congratulated the couple and wrote, "Many congratulations to both of you."

Rubina Dilaik, who recently welcomed twin daughter also congratulated the couple and wrote, "Available anytime for all new mommy stuff." Sanaya Irani wrote, "Masi can't wait." Riddhima Pandit also congratulated the couple, "Hahahah so cool. Congratulations guys." Vikrant Massey also congratulated the couple.

Gautami Kapoor, Kritika Kamra, Surbhi Jyoti, Ankita Lokhande, Mukti Mohan and many more celebs dropped into the comments section to wish the couple.