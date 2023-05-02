The OTT wave in India began post the pandemic outbreak, when most of the audiences were confined to their home. In this three-year period, several OTT platforms including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5, Disney+Hotstar, and SonyLiv became household names among Indian viewers.

Amid huge competition, Netflix always remained the top-rated online streaming platform among audiences who wish to enjoy classic international content.

International Business Times, India edition, presents you with the list of some long-awaited series and movies which will be streamed on Netflix in the first week of May.

Sanctuary

Sanctuary is a Japanese drama series which will be streaming on Netflix from May 4. Comprised of eight episodes, this series will feature the journey of a small kid who becomes a sumo wrestler.

The series is directed by Eguchi Kan, while Chase Yi, Koyuki and Shota Sometani play the lead roles.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is an upcoming drama series which is scheduled to be released on Netflix on May 4. The series which has six episodes will feature the life of young Queen Charlotte and the way in which she rises to power.

The series is a prequel to Netflix series Bridgerton which featured Golda Rosheuval (Queen Charlotte), Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), and Ruth Gemmell (Violet Bridgerton) in the lead roles.

The Tailor

Turkish series The Tailor started streaming on Netflix on May 2.

Touted to be a high-voltage crime thriller, the series will narrate the story of a tailor who sews a wedding dress for his best friend's fiance. However, there are some dark secrets surrounding the three capable to alter their lives.

Clifford the Big Red Dog

Clifford the Big Red Dog is a live-action animated fantasy comedy film, that started streaming on Netflix on May 2.

The film narrates the story of a tiny red puppy which grows into a 25-foot giant, while a young girl and her uncle try to protect their pet from an evil genetic company.

The film had its theatrical release in the US in 2021, and it received mixed reviews from audiences and critics. Jack Whitehall, Darby Camp and Tony Hale play the lead roles in this movie.

Love Village

Japanese series Love Village is also available on Netflix from May 2.

The story revolves around the life of sixteen singles who relocate to a house in the mountains to test whether love might transpire in a tranquil and idyllic setting.

The series features Atsushi Tamura and Becky in the lead roles.