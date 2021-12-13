India, being a democratic country lets people voice their opinion irrespective of their ideology, inclination, and social stand. Good journalism that aims at empowering people with facts certainly needs conviction. Scribes like Dr. Vaidehi Taman consider journalism as a powerful tool to bring demanding changes in society. She is an Investigative Journalist, Editor, Ethical Hacker, Philanthropist, and author. She says, "With the support of news and information, people can make the right decision at the right time. Besides, it's not just reporting but good journalism that can encourage people to step forward and contribute to making progressive moves. Citizens involvement is very important in showcasing facts."

She started journalism in her college days. Having spent more than 20 years in the Broadcasting & Communication industry, she has stroked the pulse of the masses and the need to bring changes in the fourth estate. She took it as a challenge and began focussing on fighting all odds; journalism of the people, for the people, and by the people. As the Group Editor of Newsmakers Broadcasting and Communications Pvt. Ltd that features an English daily tabloid – Afternoon Voice (English daily) Mumbai Manoos (Marathi daily) and a niche cyber security magazine Hackers5, she emphasizes on democracy and repeatedly reminds people that good governance can strengthen the country and improve its image globally.

Today's journalism isn't bound only to newspapers. It has become an umbrella term that shares information through platforms like television, social media, and exclusive news channels to keep the public updated 24/7. To involve people's participation, she launched her new venture called "The Democracy". With a vision to fight odds in the fourth estate, she started her new initiative. She says, "Today's youth are the change leaders. They are well-read and are aware of their rights. Youngsters must step forward and contribute their bit in making India a real democratic country where every voice is heard and respected."

She is one of those journalists who speaks her mind and plays by the rules. She has been awarded as Best Editor - NAI Award Best Journalist, Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Pratibha Samman Award, Trans Asian Chamber's-Pillar of Hindustani, she got a certificate of commitment from "World Book Of Records". She is elected as "Ambassador of peace" by Mahatma Gandhi Global peace foundation, she recently received the "Lord Beden Powell National Award" as a best journalist, she also received, iCONGO Karmaveer Chakra for her philanthropic work. She is the recipient of almost a hundred awards, she recalls.