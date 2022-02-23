When there is a lot of strife going on in this world and very few who manage still bring cheer and hope in people's lives can be called unicorns. Vying for global stability and peace is a tough task, but some people made it their life's mission to change this narrative. When you look at people like Dr. Thejo Kumar Amudala, you will know that humanity and your belief in people will stay intact.

As we delved into Dr. Thejo Kumari's life, we could see that her desire to make a difference in the world was right there in her school-going days. Born in Tirupati to Muni Venkateshwarlu and Kinnara Prameela Devi, supported her dreams and sent her to the local government school in the Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh. Growing up in a middle-class family, she worked her way to get a good education while her desire to help others never diminished. She worked hard and ended up studying in top business schools of India such as the Indian Institute of Management and Indian Business School later on in Harvard, Stanford, London Business School, Emas, etc.

Dr. Thejo Kumarari has been a leader in every kind of sphere she has taken to. She is a multifaceted personality who is not only a social activist, entrepreneur, and of course, the global peace ambassador for which she duly has been recognized through the Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award. She was also awarded several honorary doctorates from well-known universities across the globe, along with doctorates in Social Service and Business Leadership.

It all began with her business venture called Theja Business Solutions Pvt. Ltd. by Thejas Groups. It is involved in providing services for customers on clothing, information, technology, digital marketing, herbal products, infrastructure, and jewelry. Her interests may be varied, and some may not relate to each other. However, it did click in the market despite the challenges of penetrating a male-dominated bastion. She overcame this hurdle and took on the well-seasoned entrepreneurs at their own game. She got people to believe in her business.

With several awards to her name, such as the Abdul Kalam Diamond Sparking award, Rashtra Prerna Award, Rashtriya Seva Samaj Ratna, and other awards from Government and well-known authorities for her work in several fields and passion she carries for helping others. With so much appreciation shown in the Bharatha Nari Ratna Award, World Iconic Leadership award, International Brilliance awards, and many others. However, the icing on the cake was the Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award for global peace and human excellence for social service.

She has extensively written about the coronavirus in journals and her love for peace and harmony by helping society made her the first global peace ambassador. Her inspirations have been Nelson Mandela, Mother Theresa, and Mahatma Gandhi. Her advice to those who want to emulate her is fairly simple, do not wait for the opportunity to come to you need to create one and make it happen.