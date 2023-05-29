Dr. Tarita Shankar is a visionary leader in the field of education and philanthropy. She is the Founder and Secretary of the Shree Chanakya Education Society and the Chairperson of the Indira Group of Institutes (IGI) in Pune, Maharashtra. Under her leadership, the IGI has become an all-encompassing educational complex, imparting quality education in the field of Management, Engineering, Architecture, Pharmacy, Commerce, Science, Mass Communication, and Schooling.

Dr. Shankar's leadership has been instrumental in shaping the mission and values of IGI, which prioritize academic excellence, community engagement, and equity. She believes that the holistic development of students is an integral part of education and has ensured that healthy meals, extra-curricular activities, and mental and social well-being are given equal importance. Dr. Shankar has also been involved in numerous philanthropic and humanitarian causes, including the CARE Club, which offers emotional support, guidance, and motivation to students, alumni, and staff.

The CARE Club has continued to engage in various welfare initiatives over the past decade, such as the Mid-Day Meal Initiative, Covid Care, Indira Sustainable Maharashtra Initiative, Alumni Entrepreneurship Fund, and Late Anita Gangal Awards. Dr. Shankar's vision and dedication have transformed the lives of thousands of students and helped them achieve their dreams. She is a true leader who is quietly, but surely ushering in a golden era for our NextGenZ.