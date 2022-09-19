Highly qualified with a degree of MBBS, Post-Graduation in OBG department and an IVF specialist, Doc. Tara Shweta Arya has set up a benchmark to look up to. Believe it or not "Beauty with brains" so said she had capped the titles of Mrs. Bihar 2019, Mrs. India 2019 and Mrs. World 2019. But the beauty also has another side to her persona as well.

Engaged in the welfare of women, she has done good work in the field of pregnancy for infertile women. More than 500 successful cases and also capped more than 65 medical camps for people. Free health care with free medical check-ups and free medicines, she heavily made her roots strong with the common people. Prominent work during the Bihar floods of 2017 and since she has embraced her work heavily towards the welfare of her people.

Such fortitude brought her the choice of politics with her. She chose to be the Secretary of General Wing For the ruling party of Bihar, JDU, and later also worked as mantri for Mahila Vikas Manch (NGO). She strongly supports women empowerment and says that women should make themselves strong enough to withstand the pressures of current society. She also states that poverty should be dealt with and that education should be brought to everyone who deserves it. She aims to make the nation a better place.