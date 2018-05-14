Dr. Rajendra Prasad felicitated for receiving US state honour Close
The Senate and General Assembly of the State of New Jersey have said that they are pleased to and amp;nbsp;honor and amp;nbsp;and salute Dr. Rajendra Prasad. and amp;nbsp; He has been accorded with a Lifetime Achievement Award. and amp;nbsp; A felicitation of the actor was held and amp;nbsp;on Saturday and amp;nbsp;in Hyderabad. and amp;nbsp; Senior artist Kadambari Kiran hosted the event. and amp;nbsp; and amp;nbsp;It was graced by Relangi Narasimha Rao, Anil Ravipudi, Satish Vegesna, Nag Ashwin, Nandini Reddy, among others.