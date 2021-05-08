Thriving entrepreneur, psychologist, and influencer Dr. Kim Chronister was a business major when she decided to switch to psychology and pursue her doctoral degree. Dr. Kim Chronister was born in Orange County, California in 1982 with most of her upbringing being in Coto de Caza, California. She was interning as a production intern at Maverick Films at the time she made the switch to pursue the doctoral program. Since the age of twenty-one, Dr. Chronister maintained an entrepreneurial spirit and worked her way through her doctoral program as a certified personal trainer. Dr. Chronister revealed, "Before becoming a personal trainer, I remember one of my first entrepreneurial endeavors was picking up used books and reselling them on Amazon." She told us the reason she switched to psychology was because she wanted to pursue something that could add value to people and she wanted the freedom of private practice. Later on, she realized there were many more entrepreneurial opportunities that were spawned from becoming a psychologist including passive income opportunities.

After producing multiple videos on YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram Reels, she began gaining traction which led to multiple opportunities for entrepreneurship. Her videos "Signs that Someone is Lying to You" and "Psychology of Having a Crush" have gained over one million views each and she has acquired hundreds of thousands of followers in a relatively short period of time. Although she gained a great deal of traction as a mental health influencer in a little over a year, she has been producing videos consistently and she takes time to ensure that most of her videos are research-based and that she is as responsive as possible to video requests.

For Dr. Chronister, her viral videos have led to requests for books (most recent being Breakup Recovery) as well as her podcast Love to Heal with Dr. Kim). Her content has also led to brand deals as well as opportunities for her to use her platform to bring awareness to mental health issues.Dr. Kim Chronister is an inspiration to hundreds of thousands of aspiring therapists and psychologists as well as entrepreneurs. Her commitment to engaging with her followers and responding to their requests for new products (including her recent endeavor of producing online courses) has reinforced the notion that customers/followers will tell you what they want and what they need, and that we should be ready to listen.