His company is helping charity donate thousands of masks and creating the fitness equipment we are all missing right now.

One of the big entrepreneurs to keep an eye on in 2020 is Dr. Jay Feldman. This young doctor began his business journey while still in medical school in New York City. During this time, he grew his marketing agency, Instelite, into an Instagram empire, working with huge celebrities like Amber Rose. In a recent campaign, his company aided Penta Prosthetics, who is donating thousands of masks worldwide. Feldman has now completed medical school and is quickly making a name for himself in the entrepreneurial community.

Feldman's newest and potentially largest venture to date, is REX Fitness. His mission is to create a portable home gym that is affordable and accessible for everyone. Feldman says "Fitness inequality is a real problem. Underserved communities have far less access to a gym or safe areas to exercise. I want to change that." His mission is to get his home gym into every home and to provide free recorded and live training for REX users so that everyone can stay motivated and healthy. Feldman's portable home gym is set to be released summer 2020.

That's not all. Dr. Feldman also says that he has been actively putting together a non-profit corporation to battle food inequality, Food Equality Corp. Feldman says "Food inequality is one of the root causes of health inequality. It is the reason people from underserved communities are more likely to be diagnosed with chronic disease at an earlier age." He hopes to change this by increasing access and education around healthy food options in America.

Jay is also an Osteopathically trained doctor, who creates educational content on social media as well as on his podcast, Mentors Collective. Through his charismatic videos, he has grown a following of nearly 150,000 fans worldwide. Jay hopes to use his social media channels to spread positivity and good scientific information. He says "I love what I do and I just want to use my skills to make the world a better place."

Dr. Feldman is certainly one to follow in 2020 and into the future. His positivity and clear desire to give back has inspired our readers and we are excited to see what is in store for him in the future.