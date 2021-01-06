Dr. Dre's fans would be glad to know that the acclaimed musician is currently doing great after suffering a brain aneurysm.

Dr. Dre has posted a message thanking everyone for their love and support and talked about the excellent medical team who is currently treating him.

Dr. Dre suffered a brain aneurysm:

The 55-year-old California-born rapper Dr. Dre was admitted at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after suffering a brain aneurysm. Sources close to the singer have revealed that "Nuthin' but a 'G' Thang" singer was rushed by ambulance to Cedars and was taken directly to the intensive care unit.

TMZ revealed that as of now, doctors have no idea what has caused the bleeding and they are conducting a battery of tests to find the main reason behind the brain aneurysm.

As of now, Dre is stable and his health is not in danger.

Andre Romelle Young, commonly known under the alias Dr. Dre, has issued a statement where he gave an update about his health condition:

"Thanks to my family, friends, and fans for their interest and well wishes. I'm doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!"

Social Media reaction:

Right after the news surfaced that Dr. Dre has suffered a brain aneurysm, his fans and friends from the music industry have come together to send their best wishes. Dr. Dre's former NWA bandmate, Ice Cube, has asked his followers on Twitter to send their love and prayers for his "homie."

Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Terry Crews tweeted, "Praying for Dr. Dre right now. (hand emoticon)."

In addition to noted celebrities, Dr. Dre fans came together to send their love and wishes.

"Dr. Dre is one of the biggest influencers in hh history and is the man behind some of the most influential artists in hh history. he helped shape what it is today. please god! please let him be ok," wrote one fan on Twitter.

While other fans wrote, "You saved my life now maybe it's my turn to save yours...get up, Dre, I'm dying, I need you, come back..."