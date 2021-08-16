Dr. Dibya Singha Das awarded as "India's Top 10 trusted orthopedic surgeon", "Best Joint replacement surgeon in Eastern India" and "Top 3 Orthopaedic surgeon in Odisha"and is among India's top orthopaedic and joint surgeons and continues to help the underprivileged. The patient should consider the doctor as a friend, not God, and vice versa, he opines.

Now practicing at Bhubaneswar, Odisha as a Joint Replacement & Orthopaedic consultant at Utkal Hospital and Sparsh Hospital, the doctor finished his MBBS from Utkal university in 2011. He says he wanted to be a gastrointestinal surgeon at first but somehow chose to be an orthopaedic surgeon motivated by his mentor before NEET counselling. He joined his post-graduation in 2013.

During his post-graduation days, he recalls being fascinated by joint replacement surgery and will be pursuing his super specialty career as an Arthroplasty surgeon (Joint replacement). After he finished his post-graduation he joined as an assistant professor in utkal university.

However, he did not enjoy the work since he wanted to study super-specialist joint replacement and wanted to relocate to another country. Then he relocated to Kolkata for his super specialty training and joined the Medical Institute for Orthopedic Super Specialty as Knee Arthroplasty Fellow (MIOS).

He then trained for fundamental arthroplasty. Following his primary arthroplasty training, he travelled to Delhi to join the Max Institute of Medical Excellence (MIME) in Max Hospital, Saket Delhi for his advanced Knee & Hip substitution training. However, he was strangely dissatisfied with basic and progress, so he learned in revision and advanced Hip & Knee replacement robots at Lyon University in France where he joined the famous Eduard Harriot Hospital, HCL, he claims.

Struggling so much after coming back to India, to join anywhere as in India hospital doesn't believe in young surgeons so he planned and continued his training process in Advanced Hip Surgery (Arthroplasty and Arthroscopy) at Clinica Mompia, Santander, Spain. He says he joined as an assistant professor in Utkal University but still wanted to move out of the country and so he moved again to the Spanish city of Aachen in Germany.

He says he was offered to join Humanitas Hospital, Milan, Italy, and Defence army Hospital, Bahrain but for her mother's illness who is suffering from a chronic kidney disease, he came back to his home city.

He recalls being unemployed for over 6 months, working and fighting is always a part of life. So he opts to start his own 'Ortho One Orthopedics' clinic. In the first days, though, he did manage to have his effort and commitment, and talents recognized by the public. He said nobody believed him except poor and needy patients when he began his profession since they had no way to travel to large surgeons because of financial constraints.

Thus, he has said that if poor patients trust me in his early days, he has to assist them stable so that poor and needy people can have operations for free. He is also a Neuro Anesthesiologist with his life partner Dr. Ankita Mohta. He claims to have done around 1000 knee substitutions and Hip substitution operations, above and beyond.