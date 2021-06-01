Dr. Bobbi Peterson is a celebrity orthodontist. Her practice, Aces Braces, is located in Brooklyn, making her is one of only three black female orthodontists in the area. She is also the only black female orthodontist in New York City who owns her practice building.

Besides the life-changing work she does at her practice, she is also a scientist and an innovator. Recently, she came up with a design for a patent-pending, battery-operated toothbrush. She has also developed a tooth-whitening pen with a unique formula that is incredibly effective yet doesn't damage the teeth.

During her career, she had the opportunity to join a flourishing practice in Manhattan—NYC Cosmetic and General Dentistry—and work side by side with a renowned celebrity dentist.

Based on her experience and knowledge, she lists the top four trends to watch for in cosmetic dentistry.

Clear Aligners

Many people dream of having perfectly-aligned teeth. However, wearing metal wires over teeth not only can appear unsightly, but it can also be painful. Luckily, revolutionary clear aligners that have appeared recently are significantly reducing the need for braces.

Invisalign is comfortable to wear and can be easily removed to brush and floss the teeth. It does a great job at shifting crooked and uneven teeth into their rightful position gradually. Aces Braces is constantly staying up to date with the recent trends, and she helps her patients get the perfect smile with Invisalign.

Natural-Looking White Teeth

Teeth whitening has always been a popular cosmetic dental treatment. However, instead of choosing perfectly-white teeth, patients are now increasingly opting for a natural-looking shade of white. Dr. Bobbi believes that patients started realizing that overly white teeth look superficial, so they want something that looks as natural as possible. From a doctor's perspective, she also recommends staying away from super white teeth, as such treatments can cause enamel to weaken.

Dental Implants

Dental implants were traditionally considered an alternative for older people. However, younger generations are now increasingly opting for this procedure to get a perfect smile. Getting dental implants is an invasive technique but also one of the best options for people who have lost their teeth to bring back their smiles.

CAD Technology & 3D Printing

CAD technology helps create customized 3D designs of teeth for patients who need prosthetic treatments such as veneers, bridges, and artificial teeth. This technology will not only speed up the time required to make the prosthetics, but will also ensure that all the attachments fit in perfectly.