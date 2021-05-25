There have been many advancements in the 21st century in the medical world, and alternative therapy is one of them. Medication is not the only way to improve a person's health but there are distinct kinds of healing techniques other than traditional methods. These are also termed as 'complementary therapy', which help in reducing pressure on patients which results in faster healing. Dr. Anju Sharma grasped the science behind alternative medicine and therapies and created a unique method which has given phenomenal results.

Dr. Anju Sharma hails from Agra, Uttar Pradesh, and is now settled in New Delhi. She has imbibed the discipline and passion to serve from her educational years spent at the Army School in Agra from where she completed her early education. People would be surprised to know that she's certified In 128 traditional and international healing techniques including, the renowned 'Aroma Healing Therapy', 'Sound Healing Therapy', 'Emotional & Mental Health Healing'. She is a sound energy master, a holistic wellness coach, sound healer, a mentalist, an international speaker, and a philanthropist. She has had a strong belief in alternative therapies and to support that cause she has founded many institutions which are well equipped in healing people with hearing impairments. The unique treatments that she offers include verbal and non-verbal therapies including music therapy.

Spending years in the field and having gained enough knowledge on the subject made her establish a unique foundation. 'Sound Of Infinity', Asia's first sound healing band, which exhibits her immense commitment for the betterment of the society. 'Healing Meditation Audio Capsules', 'Nadayogahealers' are some of the distinct foundations of Anju. Apart from these foundations, she manages the 'Verbal & Non-verbal therapy', 'Sound of Silence', 'Aromatic Healing Therapy', and the 'Unlock the mental block'.

There's a huge list of awards and recognitions which have been bestowed upon her which include the prestigious 'Best Relationship Analyst Award' by the Government of India. She was felicitated with the title of 'Sound Queen' in Dubai, and honored by the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Education Minister and the HRD Minister of India for her anti-drug campaign in India. She has also been nominated for the 'Marvelous Book Record' for her outstanding achievements in her field of work. She has bagged 14 International & National awards for her research work.

Presently, she is working as a medical consultant at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi. During the pandemic she has been conducting workshops and enlightening people on maintaining their mental health. Her commitment towards the field of alternative medicine and therapies has been exceptional, and her story truly deserves to be unfolded in front of the world to see.